Two Tu-160 Strategic Missile Carriers Carry Out Scheduled Flight Over International Waters of Barents Sea. - 071922

https://tass.com/defense/1481855

Two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers carry out scheduled flight over international waters of Barents Sea





◽️ MiG-31 crews from Air Force and Air Defence Formation of the Northern Fleet have escorted the missile carriers for protection.





◽️ The flight had been lasting over 7 hours.





All flights of the airplanes of Russian Aerospace Forces are conducted in a strict compliance with airspace regulations.