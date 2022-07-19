Two Tu-160 Strategic Missile Carriers Carry Out Scheduled Flight Over International Waters of Barents Sea. - 071922

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https://tass.com/defense/1481855
Two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers carry out scheduled flight over international waters of Barents Sea
◽️ MiG-31 crews from Air Force and Air Defence Formation of the Northern Fleet have escorted the missile carriers for protection.
◽️ The flight had been lasting over 7 hours.
All flights of the airplanes of Russian Aerospace Forces are conducted in a strict compliance with airspace regulations.