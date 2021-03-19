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Savanah Hernandez Receives Youtube Strike For Exposing Vaccine Dangers
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90 views • March 19, 2021
The Ban Hammer creeps slowly for our returning veteran reporter Savanah as Youtube hits her with a copyright strike over her exposing of vaccines' side effects and damage not being allowed to be spoken of in a public forum.
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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