SECRETS of the United Nations - What everyone needs to know.

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? Thank you very much!!!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev
The World Economic Forum and their globalist partners are establishing worldwide tyranny, which gradually removes all rights, freedoms, and possessions from humanity. They claim this will improve the state of the world. It is called the Great Reset, Agenda 2030, Agenda 21, Build Back Better, New World Order, etc. Our mission is to inform you, so you can defend your life.
This website is a tool to awaken humanity to the globalist agenda of world tyranny. Please share it far and wide.
https://stopworldcontrol.com/
Spanish version:
https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a/Secretos-de-la-Naciones-Unidas:f
vari3dad3s:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.