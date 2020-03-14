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The Destruction of the USA
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56 views • March 14, 2020
There is increasing interest in more than one prophecy about America, where God's judgement of America is meted out. Many believe ongoing Russia/America tensions may play a part in God's judgement of the United States. The United States’ destruction is alluded to in Revelation 18, as well as other scriptures. This video is based on a dream from God, by a very poor woman in Nepal, which she sent in a letter. It is not a prophecy in itself, but it paints a realistic picture of destruction of America, 2018 style, which is worthy of thoughtful consideration.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** CREDITS 1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 2. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) 3. Babylon USA_ - Full Movie by sanderson 1611 Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 4. Scary zombie crawling green screen royalty free by cool green studio Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 5. Meteor Shower Attacks New York City (Adobe After Effects VFX) + Breakdown. by The Disater Freak Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** CREDITS 1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 2. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) 3. Babylon USA_ - Full Movie by sanderson 1611 Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 4. Scary zombie crawling green screen royalty free by cool green studio Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 5. Meteor Shower Attacks New York City (Adobe After Effects VFX) + Breakdown. by The Disater Freak Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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