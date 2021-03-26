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The Man of War - The Warrior Comes
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113 views • March 26, 2021
The entrance of Messiah Jesus into this world was a declaration; this means war! Not just how He came, but what He came to do.
For more teachings visit www.mountpisgahchurch.org.
For more teachings visit www.mountpisgahchurch.org.
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