ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 6/24/22 • PAUL JOSEPH WATSON SUMMIT NEWS, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BLOODTHIRSTY LEFT VOWS VENGEANCE AFTER SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADEWhile the globalist-occupied executive branch of the federal government accelerates their to plan to collapse the US economy and its currency and borders, a powerful ray of hope shines through as the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and restrictions on the 2nd Amendment!

Also, Judge Joe Brown and others will be joining this broadcast to provide cutting-edge analysis on this HISTORIC edition of The Alex Jones Show! Tune in NOW!

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