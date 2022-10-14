NUCLEAR WAR TARGETS & SAFE(R) ZONES*IRANIAN TROOPS TO FRONTLINE*CHINA'S ARTIFICIAL SUN LAUNCHED*

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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/best-and-worst-places-survive-nuclear-apocalypse-us
https://i0.wp.com/survivalfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/United-States-Nuclear-Target-and-Safe-Zone-Relief-Map-1024x683.jpg
https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/fema%20map.jpg?itok=GShT92Mw
http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/million-europe.jpg
https://johnkingusa.blogs.cnn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2011/03/nuc-map-2.png?resize=89
https://www.nuclear-transparency-watch.eu/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/carte_centrales_nucleaires_europe11.jpg
https://survivalfreedom.com/us-nuclear-target-map-most-safe-and-unsafe-areas/#:~:text=The%20safest%20place%20in%20the%20U.S.%20for%20nuclear%20war%20is,Northern%20California%2C%20and%20Western%20Texas
https://external-preview.redd.it/zGc2M52MM7r76VyL7EW5ZKQ18m59bqQ-6m8KKHoN48g.jpg?auto=webp&s=6b9ea02d5a36b56edf945df8d266779d1b3a49ae
http://population.city/images/worldpopulation.jpg
https://emfempowerment.com/anti-radiation-herbs-and-supplements-for-emf-protection/
https://i.redd.it/6r5czntfmo041.png
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/kremlin-officials-warn-guaranteed-escalation-28235851
https://nypost.com/2020/08/04/heres-what-happened-when-man-planted-mystery-seeds-from-china/
https://catholicexchange.com/the-day-the-sun-danced-over-fatima/
https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1580979269341130752
https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1579489313032908801
https://twitter.com/vegastarr/status/1578612706596491264
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1580961130364534789
https://twitter.com/tassagency_en/status/1580926585611640832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580926585611640832%7Ctwgr%5Ef6f778fa59f9fc6cb62a3143b45eb2da9690c172%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5256898%2Fpg1
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/elite-iranian-troops-secretly-enter-28242533
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20104178/putin-deploys-nuclear-capable-bombers-nato-border/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/14/west-plans-avoid-panic-if-russia-nuclear-bomb-ukraine-putin
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-thermal-power-plant-fire-after-reported-cross-border-missile-attack