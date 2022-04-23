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Dr. Mark Trozzi and Michael Alexander discuss implications of proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty
Vaccine Choice Canada
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100 views • April 23, 2022
Dr. Mark Trozzi (Cnd Emergency Doctor) and Michael Alexander (Cnd Constitutional Lawyer) and join VCC to discuss
the implications of the proposed World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty.

Dr. Mark Trozzi: https://drtrozzi.org/

World Council for Health “General Assembly”: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms: https://www.jccf.ca/

Secret Covenant document: http://un-forum.org/the-secret-covenant/

W.H.O. Hub for Pandemic & Epidemic Intelligence: https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/2021-dha-docs/who_hub.pdf

VCC’s interview with David Charalambous on Reaching People: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5qT6CWKIDsun/

*****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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vaccine choice canadadr mark trozzimichael alexanderwho hub for pandemic intelligence
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