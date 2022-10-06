CBDCs: One World Digital Currency to Rule Them All

The notion of the "Digital Dollar" can be appealing to many who don't understand what that actually entails. But even as we warn the nation against supporting such a freedom-busting maneuver, that's not the financial endgame. A digital dollar, digital yuan, or any other digital currency is just a stepping stone to the one-world digital currency that is currently in the works.

