CBDCs: One World Digital Currency to Rule Them All

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The notion of the "Digital Dollar" can be appealing to many who don't understand what that actually entails. But even as we warn the nation against supporting such a freedom-busting maneuver, that's not the financial endgame. A digital dollar, digital yuan, or any other digital currency is just a stepping stone to the one-world digital currency that is currently in the works.
Protection your wealth or retirement now: https://jdrucker.com/gold