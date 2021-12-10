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Israel War Gaming Global Financial Collapse To Implement CBDCs
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554 views • December 10, 2021
They're telling you what's coming, they have been the entire time. I would suggest getting your affairs in order. Whatever you do, do NOT comply, they can only do this if you do.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2021/12/israel-leads-10-country-simulation-of-major-cyberattack-on-global-financial-system.html
https://coingeek.com/israel-is-stepping-up-cbdc-efforts-central-bank-governor-says/
https://cryptonews.com/news/crypto-regulation-should-global-not-national-imf-deputy-directors.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBRT4frdLQ8&;ab_channel=DavidRubenstein
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
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Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2021/12/israel-leads-10-country-simulation-of-major-cyberattack-on-global-financial-system.html
https://coingeek.com/israel-is-stepping-up-cbdc-efforts-central-bank-governor-says/
https://cryptonews.com/news/crypto-regulation-should-global-not-national-imf-deputy-directors.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBRT4frdLQ8&;ab_channel=DavidRubenstein
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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