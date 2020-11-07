© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 122 - The Truth About the Pennsylvania Vote Count
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • November 07, 2020
How did the Democrats win (steal) Pennsylvania's twenty electoral votes? In this episode I take a look at the numbers and explain how.
Hint: Biden received 200,000 more mail-in and absentee votes than there were Democrat mail-in and absentee votes cast.
Hint: Biden received 200,000 more mail-in and absentee votes than there were Democrat mail-in and absentee votes cast.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.