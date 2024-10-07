© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did an unmarked Blackhawk rotor wash a supply drop off in western North Carolina?
Source: https://x.com/hartgoat/status/1843158426509258957
lonegunmann [from BitChute]:
hey to the writer guy c a n s t.
if u have twitter can u downlod this video plz? i have some info
So does VfB:
https://www.popsci.com/operation-popeye-government-weather-vietnam-war/