The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Radio Drama of Creation" Evolution Defeated, Global Garden Imminent

Once again SId Canoe, traveler through time and space, brings us back to the days of Genesis and ancient cosmogony and shows how true Bible study agrees with true sciences regarding the days of earth's "Creation". Take a journey "for all ages" both edifying and amazing as our host reads from the historic 1914 movie, "Photo Drama of Creation" - part one. The original Photo Drama can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7X9RnIO9pw
This Episode: "Radio Drama of Creation" was recorded live on KGHP-FM on November 17, 1999. It was recovered from cassette tape and slightly edited for time. Now uploaded on 3/23/2023. For Smeech. The End.
Thank You for HEARING!
Like, Share & Subscribe
NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright ©
May use for fair use and educational purposes.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Sid Canoe Official is now on Brighteon:
http://brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
PLUS: Check for new Sid Canoe on American Freedom Radio RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/AmericanFreedomRadio
SOME videos BLOCKED on former official (now mirror) site:
http://bitchute.com/zidkenu
Sid Canoe is CENSORED on Facebook
http://facebook.com/SidCanoe
PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter
http://twitter.com/OctamanRadio
REMOVED COMPLETELY FROM YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ...
...which harmed our HISTORIC BLOG content, still of interest!
http://octaman.blogspot.com
More editorials and forecasts on Medium
http://Medium.com/@OctamanRadio
"The just shall live by faith." Heb. 10:38
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.