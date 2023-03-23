Create New Account
The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Radio Drama of Creation" Evolution Defeated, Global Garden Imminent
Once again SId Canoe, traveler through time and space, brings us back to the days of Genesis and ancient cosmogony and shows how true Bible study agrees with true sciences regarding the days of earth's "Creation". Take a journey "for all ages" both edifying and amazing as our host reads from the historic 1914 movie, "Photo Drama of Creation" - part one. The original Photo Drama can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7X9RnIO9pw


This Episode: "Radio Drama of Creation" was recorded live on KGHP-FM on November 17, 1999. It was recovered from cassette tape and slightly edited for time. Now uploaded on 3/23/2023. For Smeech. The End.



"The just shall live by faith." Heb. 10:38





