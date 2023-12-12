The Real Problem With 'Leave the World Behind' Plus Jason Nelson — The JD Rucker Show

Today we cover just three stories today. A Taiwanese pilot was arrested for trying to steal a U.S.-made Chinook helicopter to deliver to the Chinese military. Jason "Storm" Nelson came on to discuss his new show. Then, in the last hour I discuss the real reasons the powers-that-be have prompted outrage-inducing controversy about "Leave the World Behind," the new Netflix movie with executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.