Dr. Ardis Show-The Great Tooth Deception w Heather Paul

In this informative special episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, "The Great Tooth Deception with Special Guest Heather Paul," Dr. Ardis teams up with dental hygienist Heather Paul to expose the hidden dangers in dentistry. They reveal how root canals leave dead tissue linked to chronic illness, fluoride—a neurotoxin causing dental fluorosis and IQ loss—disrupts oral health, and mercury fillings release toxic vapors.