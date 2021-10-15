EP 2648-8AM Ashli Babbitt Docs Released. HOMOCIDE! "No Good Reason For Shooting"  

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Internal Capitol Police documents were obtained and released by legal watchdog Judicial Watch. The nearly 500 pages of interviews of witnesses and investigators of the Ashli Babbitt shooting reveal “no good reason for shooting,” according to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “These previously secret records show there was no good reason to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt,” Fitton said. “The Biden-Garland Justice Department and the Pelosi Congress have much to answer for the over the mishandling and cover-up of this scandalous killing of an American citizen by the U.S. Capitol Police.” The Capitol Police reports directly to the Congress and is not typically liable to FOIA request. Judicial Watch obtained the documents via lawsuit filed in May. The internal police documents are littered with redactions, as well as entire pages withdrawn from the public record. Ashli Babbitt’s shooter, Lt. Michael Byrd, is named openly throughout the documents. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18979
https://beckernews.com/33-new-internal-police-documents-on-ashli-babbitt-shooting-released-no-good-reason-for-shooting-judicial-watch-president-says-42527/?utm_source=BN&;utm_medium=PTN
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