© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tchernobyl, mensonge au journal de TF1 en 1986
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 13, 2020
Comment en 1986 la presse française à relaté la catastrophe de Tchernobyl.
Et plus de trente après, il y a des journaux (Le Parisien, pour ne pas le citer) qui nous expliquent qu'on n'a rien compris, que tout ça, c'est un fantasme : «Le nuage s’arrête à la frontière» : de Tchernobyl à Rouen, itinéraire d’un mensonge qui n’en était pas un...
Pour ceux que ça intéresse :
https://urlz.fr/dNnZ
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Et plus de trente après, il y a des journaux (Le Parisien, pour ne pas le citer) qui nous expliquent qu'on n'a rien compris, que tout ça, c'est un fantasme : «Le nuage s’arrête à la frontière» : de Tchernobyl à Rouen, itinéraire d’un mensonge qui n’en était pas un...
Pour ceux que ça intéresse :
https://urlz.fr/dNnZ
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.