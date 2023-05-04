Brighteon Broadcast News, May 4, 2023 - Save the SOILS to save civilization - or we all starve and die

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0:00 Intro
3:30 AI Takeover
7:02 RSV Vaccines
8:43 Banking Collapse
12:33 Woke Army
21:26 Positive News
23:19 Finance
31:18 Interview with Dr. Elaine Ingham
1:32:44 Stop Smoking Fags
1:42:21 Interview with Warrior Mom
- JP Morgan, now sucking up all the smaller banks, routinely deplatforms Christians and conservatives
- US Navy goes full "Bud Light" with new drag queen recruitment ambassador
- China and Russia must be terrified of the Pentagon's queer troops and battery-powered tanks
- FBI and DoD run nuclear strike drills in Houston, Texas
- RSV vaccine approved for 60 years and older, how convenient to kill off the elderly
- Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis points
- Fed literally plans to collapse the US economy and bring down inflation through POVERTY
- Emergency bank collapse update as 3 banks plunge in after-hours trading
- Interview with Dr. Elaine Ingham, soil food web expert, about REGENERATIVE farming
- NY Gov. Hochul BANS gas appliances in all new buildings
- When the NY power grid fails, you have ZERO options for cooking food or boiling water
- Hochul also trying to ban ALL tobacco products while keeping weed legal
- Interview with Warrior Mom, who helped her autistic son navigate life with vaccine damage
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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