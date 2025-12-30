INSIDE THE CLINTON FOUNDATION 💸 FOLLOWING THE MONEY

The Clinton Foundation has been praised as a global charity, yet it has also faced long standing allegations of corruption, foreign influence, and questionable fundraising practices. This video examines the accusations that major donors received political access, favorable treatment, or strategic advantages during Hillary Clinton’s time at the State Department. Viewers will learn how the Foundation grew into a powerful political machine and why critics say the lines between charity and influence were not just blurred but ignored.





From foreign governments to multinational corporations, the Clinton Foundation collected massive sums while key allies were positioned inside Washington. This episode looks at the most controversial deals, suspicious donations, and investigative findings that raised red flags. We explain what watchdog groups uncovered, how the Foundation operated behind closed doors, and why so many investigators have called for deeper scrutiny into its financial operations.





This documentary style breakdown gives a balanced and fact driven look at the corruption claims surrounding the Foundation. Whether you are familiar with the controversy or are hearing about it for the first time, this video offers a clear timeline and a strong analysis of how money, politics, and global influence intersected. Join us as we explore one of the most contested political charities in recent American history.





Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production.

====================================================================

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bsqpDDwH_8