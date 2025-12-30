INSIDE THE CLINTON FOUNDATION 💸 FOLLOWING THE MONEY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Clinton Foundation has been praised as a global charity, yet it has also faced long standing allegations of corruption, foreign influence, and questionable fundraising practices. This video examines the accusations that major donors received political access, favorable treatment, or strategic advantages during Hillary Clinton’s time at the State Department. Viewers will learn how the Foundation grew into a powerful political machine and why critics say the lines between charity and influence were not just blurred but ignored.
From foreign governments to multinational corporations, the Clinton Foundation collected massive sums while key allies were positioned inside Washington. This episode looks at the most controversial deals, suspicious donations, and investigative findings that raised red flags. We explain what watchdog groups uncovered, how the Foundation operated behind closed doors, and why so many investigators have called for deeper scrutiny into its financial operations.
This documentary style breakdown gives a balanced and fact driven look at the corruption claims surrounding the Foundation. Whether you are familiar with the controversy or are hearing about it for the first time, this video offers a clear timeline and a strong analysis of how money, politics, and global influence intersected. Join us as we explore one of the most contested political charities in recent American history.
Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production.
====================================================================
Help support our channel:
Patreon page: / forgottenhistorychannel
Join this channel to get access to perks:
/ @forgottenhistorychannel
Now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OFlwcPz71
====================================================================
Thanks for watching. Please subscribe using the link below so we can continue making new content. Your subscription to the channel means a lot to us! / @forgottenhistorychannel
====================================================================
About us: Host/Military Historian/Film Consultant/US Army and USMC Veteran - Colin Heaton
https://www.heatonlewisbooks.com
Screenwriter/Director/Producer/US Marine Corps Veteran - Michael Droberg
https://imdb.me/michaeldroberg
https://www.10thlegionpictures.com
Email The Forgotten History Team: [email protected]
Brand Deal Inquiries: [email protected]
Editor: Pablo Kawai
====================================================================
Associated channel for sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, and film related topics:
/ 10thlegionpictures
====================================================================
--COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976,
allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #forgottenhistorychannel
Sources:
The Wall Street Journal
Vanity Fair
Peter Schweizer's Clinton Cash, 2015.
The New York Times
New York Post
CNN
Newsmax
Fox News