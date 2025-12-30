BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INSIDE THE CLINTON FOUNDATION 💸 FOLLOWING THE MONEY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
705 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 1 day ago

The Clinton Foundation has been praised as a global charity, yet it has also faced long standing allegations of corruption, foreign influence, and questionable fundraising practices. This video examines the accusations that major donors received political access, favorable treatment, or strategic advantages during Hillary Clinton’s time at the State Department. Viewers will learn how the Foundation grew into a powerful political machine and why critics say the lines between charity and influence were not just blurred but ignored.


From foreign governments to multinational corporations, the Clinton Foundation collected massive sums while key allies were positioned inside Washington. This episode looks at the most controversial deals, suspicious donations, and investigative findings that raised red flags. We explain what watchdog groups uncovered, how the Foundation operated behind closed doors, and why so many investigators have called for deeper scrutiny into its financial operations.


This documentary style breakdown gives a balanced and fact driven look at the corruption claims surrounding the Foundation. Whether you are familiar with the controversy or are hearing about it for the first time, this video offers a clear timeline and a strong analysis of how money, politics, and global influence intersected. Join us as we explore one of the most contested political charities in recent American history.


Written and hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production.

====================================================================

Help support our channel:

Patreon page: / forgottenhistorychannel

Join this channel to get access to perks:

   / @forgottenhistorychannel

Now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OFlwcPz71

====================================================================

Thanks for watching. Please subscribe using the link below so we can continue making new content. Your subscription to the channel means a lot to us! / @forgottenhistorychannel

====================================================================

About us: Host/Military Historian/Film Consultant/US Army and USMC Veteran - Colin Heaton

https://www.heatonlewisbooks.com

Screenwriter/Director/Producer/US Marine Corps Veteran - Michael Droberg

https://imdb.me/michaeldroberg

https://www.10thlegionpictures.com

Email The Forgotten History Team: [email protected]

Brand Deal Inquiries: [email protected]

Editor: Pablo Kawai

====================================================================

Associated channel for sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, and film related topics:

   / 10thlegionpictures

====================================================================

--COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976,

allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. #forgottenhistorychannel

Sources:

The Wall Street Journal

Vanity Fair

Peter Schweizer's Clinton Cash, 2015.

The New York Times

New York Post

CNN

Newsmax

Fox News


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bsqpDDwH_8

Keywords
corruptionmoney launderingclinton foundationforeign influencepolitical machine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy