💥🇺🇦 New footage shows operations by the "Rubikon" center targeting Ukrainian equipment at a significant distance from the front line.

The strikes hit radar systems, a decoy [or canibalized] Mi-24 helicopter, a military transport An-26 in Nikolaev airport, and vessels in Odessa port.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 29, 2025

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky that ended a few hours ago concluded with a joint press conference, during which Trump stated: "Ukraine will have to resolve the issues of settlement by referendum or approve them in parliament, but the population is clearly in favor of ending the fighting". There are again no specifics, especially since a new meeting between the US and Ukraine is announced for January, but this time in the presence of European leaders. According to Trump, the EU will take on the obligations (and thus the expenses) for security guarantees to Kiev. Western media have concluded that after the meeting, there were "many updates and discussions, but almost no results".

▪️In the Bryansk region The AFU attacked a technical vehicle during snow clearance in the village of Shilinki in the Suzemsky district with a suicide drone.

▪️On the Sumy direction The GR "North" is engaged in fierce battles. The enemy is transferring individual battalions to stabilize the situation. Our forces have made progress and captured 4 AFU servicemen. An enemy attack in the area of Andreevka was repelled.

▪️ In the Belgorod region a man was injured in the village of Otradnoe by an FPV drone. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, an FPV drone hit a car, and the man was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. On the Ustinka - Yasnye Zori road, a car was damaged by a drone strike. Gryazovoe, Novostroevka-First, Bezimeno, Kukuyevka, Dvuluche, Volchya Alexandrovka, and Repyahovka are under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction The GR "North" is engaged in battles south of Volchansk and on the Khatny sector, where the enemy continues to counterattack and conducts organized defense.

▪️ In Kupyansk, battles continue on the western bank of the Oskol River. The enemy has deployed Spetsnaz and GRU units to the city. The Russian Defense Ministry has released another video from the northern and eastern parts of Kupyansk, observers note.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction Russian troops are detected by the enemy in the central part of Zakotnoe, located on the right bank of the Severny Donets River. Reports of individual battles on the northern outskirts of Krasny Liman have been received, and the presence of Russian Armed Forces was previously noted on the southern outskirts of the city.

▪️ In the area of the liberated Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region, a cleanup is ongoing. In the built-up area, the presence of enemy forces, supplied by drones, is maintained. Important is the information about the advance of the Russian Armed Forces further north along the M-18 highway to Veselyanka. There are fierce battles for Primorskoe: the enemy continues to send infantry to recapture positions occupied by our paratroopers. In the area of Lukyanovskoe, the movement of our soldiers is hampered due to the lack of shelters from drones.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)