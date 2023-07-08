Create New Account
NATO's Plans are Crumbling! Russia Destroyed a Warehouse with British 'CHALLENGER' Tanks in Lviv!
Russia Truth
Published 21 hours ago

President Zelensky, who is on a state visit to Bulgaria, could not hide his shock after he was informed that Russia had launched the most powerful missile strike on Lviv since the beginning of a special military operation. This was reported by journalists who personally saw the reaction of the Ukrainian president. On the night of July 6, Russian warships launched dozens of 'Kalibr' cruise missiles from the Black Sea toward Ukraine.

russiaukrainenato

