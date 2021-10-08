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Police use unnecessary force on protesters in Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 18th September, 2021. 3 of 3.
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40 views • October 08, 2021
Meanwhile in Melbourne it proves impossible for people to have a peaceful protest due to the Andrews govt communist like grip on the 2nd most populous state in Australia.
The police are thugs and Melbourne is the perpetually locked down city in the world. Having been in a state of lockdown for most of the last year or so.
The police closed the CBD, so the Worldwide Freedom Rally could not go ahead in the location it normally does and the people were forced to take to suburban streets to have their rally.
In this clip, an elderly lady caught in the mellee is tended to by two police officers are being shoved to the ground, hitting her head on the tram tracks, then pepper sprayed twice by other police.
Watch footage here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2WbNKxE6gw
Watch Rebel News report here; https://youtu.be/mSJr2Ijh2ws
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The police are thugs and Melbourne is the perpetually locked down city in the world. Having been in a state of lockdown for most of the last year or so.
The police closed the CBD, so the Worldwide Freedom Rally could not go ahead in the location it normally does and the people were forced to take to suburban streets to have their rally.
In this clip, an elderly lady caught in the mellee is tended to by two police officers are being shoved to the ground, hitting her head on the tram tracks, then pepper sprayed twice by other police.
Watch footage here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2WbNKxE6gw
Watch Rebel News report here; https://youtu.be/mSJr2Ijh2ws
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Subscribestar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching
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