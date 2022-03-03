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Speaking Naturally | An Interview with Jonathan Emord
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9 views • March 03, 2022
In this groundbreaking 90-minute interview for ANH's Speaking Naturally channel, Rob Verkerk PhD speaks to Jonathan Emord Esq about current events, from the Canadian truckers, the rise of tyranny and authoritarianism, Putin's invasion of Ukraine, public deception by BLM and Antifa, health freedom, free speech, and much more!
Jonathan Emord is one of the the leading constitutional, administrative and free speech attorneys in the USA. Uniquely, he has defeated the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in federal court more than any other American attorney, earning him the title “FDA Dragon Slayer.”
In 2007, he received the Cancer Control Society’s Humanitarian Award for “winning and preserving our great civil rights to life, to liberty, and to health freedoms” and is the only non-scientist ever appointed to the chair of the Certification Board for Nutrition Specialists.
Formerly an attorney in the Reagan Administration’s Federal Communications Commission, Emord has practiced constitutional and administrative law in Washington, D.C. since 1985. He is routinely consulted by industry, Congress, and the media on regulatory issues that affect health freedom and free speech. He appears regularly on the media, including on Coast to Coast am with George Noory and he writes regularly for TownHall.
He is the author of several critically acclaimed books, including "Freedom, Technology, and the First Amendment" (1991), "The Rise of Tyranny" (2008); "Global Censorship of Health Information" (2010) and “Restore the Republic" (2012)”, and "The Authoritarians" (2021).
Jonathan’s book The Authoritarians:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08Y86NSBK/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&;btkr=1
Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCarty
https://wingedheartrecords.com/music-and-healing
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The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
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Jonathan Emord is one of the the leading constitutional, administrative and free speech attorneys in the USA. Uniquely, he has defeated the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in federal court more than any other American attorney, earning him the title “FDA Dragon Slayer.”
In 2007, he received the Cancer Control Society’s Humanitarian Award for “winning and preserving our great civil rights to life, to liberty, and to health freedoms” and is the only non-scientist ever appointed to the chair of the Certification Board for Nutrition Specialists.
Formerly an attorney in the Reagan Administration’s Federal Communications Commission, Emord has practiced constitutional and administrative law in Washington, D.C. since 1985. He is routinely consulted by industry, Congress, and the media on regulatory issues that affect health freedom and free speech. He appears regularly on the media, including on Coast to Coast am with George Noory and he writes regularly for TownHall.
He is the author of several critically acclaimed books, including "Freedom, Technology, and the First Amendment" (1991), "The Rise of Tyranny" (2008); "Global Censorship of Health Information" (2010) and “Restore the Republic" (2012)”, and "The Authoritarians" (2021).
Jonathan’s book The Authoritarians:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08Y86NSBK/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&;btkr=1
Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCarty
https://wingedheartrecords.com/music-and-healing
For more information:
SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/#subscribe
SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education work
Visit our WEBSITE
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.facebook.com/ANHInternational
https://twitter.com/anhcampaign/
https://www.instagram.com/anhintl/?hl=en
The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
SUPPORT OUR WORK
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!
https://www.anhinternational.org/donate
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