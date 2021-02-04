© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'25 Questions to help wake up family and friends' [04.02.2021]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • February 04, 2021
We've all tried to wake up people we know, usually with disastrous consequences.
Hopefully one of these questions might just be the one that makes them open their eyes to the massive fraud that is currently being waged against the good people of the world.
#Spacebusters - 7 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddyFpJT7Zi4z/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Hopefully one of these questions might just be the one that makes them open their eyes to the massive fraud that is currently being waged against the good people of the world.
#Spacebusters - 7 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddyFpJT7Zi4z/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.