Georgia Guidestones BOMBED, Texas Declares INVASION, Netherlands BANS COWS & July 4th Shooter is ANTIFA – FULL SHOW 7/6/22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tune into this must watch/listen edition of The Alex Jones Show! Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be joining us LIVE in the third hour to discuss the apparent MKUltra shooter in Highland Park Illinois and the impending nuclear war with Russia and much, much more! Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of the most banned broadcast on the planet! You DO NOT want to miss this!