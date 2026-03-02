BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE IRAN ILLUSION: Why WWIII Is Just Theater
JMC Broadcasting
2 days ago

THE IRAN ILLUSION: Why WWIII Is Just Theater


FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v76dc2e-the-veil-is-ripping-from-epsteins-island-to-the-stars-humanitys-final-battl.html


They're screaming World War III. The real story is much darker—and much older.


In this explosive panel discussion, Riccardo Bosi and Derek Johnson dismantle the manufactured narrative of imminent war with Iran. What the media calls a conflict, they reveal as a strategic operation—part of a global show designed to shake regions, expose traitors, and finally reveal the truth about 47 years of national emergency fraud.


Derek Johnson drops the hammer: Executive Order 12170, signed by Jimmy Carter on November 14, 1979, remains in effect today. A "temporary" national emergency used to justify nearly five decades of unconstitutional overreach. The same playbook that allowed Obama to ship $150 billion to Iran—while Tehran violated every term of the deal, enriching uranium to 80% instead of the promised 3.67%.


And where was Joe Biden during all this? Nowhere. Derek reveals the smoking gun: during Biden's alleged presidency, only one Iranian intelligence report was delivered to the White House—four weeks before Trump's return. The implication is staggering. The puppet was never real. The deep state ran Iran policy alone.


No war is coming. But the reckoning is.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


foreign election interferencetrump assassination attemptsiran war fearsworld war iii scarestrategic operations vs warjimmy carter executive order 1217046 year national emergencyobama iran deal failure150 billion to iranuranium enrichment 80 percentiranian reports under bidenjoe biden not realjuly 4th 2026global reset timelinenato middle east theater
Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is &#8220;Russian Roulette&#8221; with millions of lives

Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is “Russian Roulette” with millions of lives

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

Mike Adams
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
