THE IRAN ILLUSION: Why WWIII Is Just Theater





FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v76dc2e-the-veil-is-ripping-from-epsteins-island-to-the-stars-humanitys-final-battl.html





They're screaming World War III. The real story is much darker—and much older.





In this explosive panel discussion, Riccardo Bosi and Derek Johnson dismantle the manufactured narrative of imminent war with Iran. What the media calls a conflict, they reveal as a strategic operation—part of a global show designed to shake regions, expose traitors, and finally reveal the truth about 47 years of national emergency fraud.





Derek Johnson drops the hammer: Executive Order 12170, signed by Jimmy Carter on November 14, 1979, remains in effect today. A "temporary" national emergency used to justify nearly five decades of unconstitutional overreach. The same playbook that allowed Obama to ship $150 billion to Iran—while Tehran violated every term of the deal, enriching uranium to 80% instead of the promised 3.67%.





And where was Joe Biden during all this? Nowhere. Derek reveals the smoking gun: during Biden's alleged presidency, only one Iranian intelligence report was delivered to the White House—four weeks before Trump's return. The implication is staggering. The puppet was never real. The deep state ran Iran policy alone.





No war is coming. But the reckoning is.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.