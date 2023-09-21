House J6 Hearing Points To Potential Pelosi Culpability

The Congressional panel investigating January 6th hears from former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund. The chairman of that committee, Representative Barry Loudermilk, tells One America News that Sund's testimony points to former speaker Nancy Pelosi's culpability in setting the stage for the events of that day. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.



