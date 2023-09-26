Who Killed The Electric Car (2006) - Official Trailer

In 1996, electric cars began to appear on roads all over California. They were quiet and fast, produced no exhaust and ran without gasoline. Ten years later, these futuristic cars were almost entirely gone. What really happened?
This film will answer this question and open your eyes to how false reality we live and function in. How corporate lies will bring this world to destruction. A film about how we are lied to by those in power.
