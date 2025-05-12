WOULD NNR SAY THAT THIS IS JUST THE SATANIC PANIC ALL OVER AGAIN❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 28
New International Version
28 The wicked flee though no one pursues,
but the righteous are as bold as a lion.
2 When a country is rebellious, it has many rulers,
but a ruler with discernment and knowledge maintains order.
3 A ruler[a] who oppresses the poor
is like a driving rain that leaves no crops.
4 Those who forsake instruction praise the wicked,
but those who heed it resist them.
5 Evildoers do not understand what is right,
but those who seek the Lord understand it fully.
6 Better the poor whose walk is blameless
than the rich whose ways are perverse.
7 A discerning son heeds instruction,
but a companion of gluttons disgraces his father.
8 Whoever increases wealth by taking interest or profit from the poor
amasses it for another, who will be kind to the poor.
9 If anyone turns a deaf ear to my instruction,
even their prayers are detestable.
10 Whoever leads the upright along an evil path
will fall into their own trap,
but the blameless will receive a good inheritance.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2028&version=NIV
As you saw from this morning [THE LIGHTNING ⚡☼ AND THE SUN [CLIPPED BY CDNEWS]], the waterhead known as Night Nation Review [NNR] DOESN'T BELIEVE IN POWER WIELDED IN THE SHADOWS
If NNR doesn't see it; IT DOESN'T EXIST
Letting the video speak for itself - be sure to look at the thumbnail
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tpb1f
Bobbing for Papals Thursday
https://rumble.com/v6t56l7-bobbing-for-papals-thursday.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Mothers Day Saturday
https://rumble.com/v6t7a1b-mothers-day-saturday.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Mothers Day (American Version)
https://rumble.com/v6t95ir-mothers-day-american-version.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
EPISTEMIC CLOSURE ✅