WOULD NNR SAY THAT THIS IS JUST THE SATANIC PANIC ALL OVER AGAIN❓

Proverbs 28

New International Version

28 The wicked flee though no one pursues,

but the righteous are as bold as a lion.





2 When a country is rebellious, it has many rulers,

but a ruler with discernment and knowledge maintains order.





3 A ruler[a] who oppresses the poor

is like a driving rain that leaves no crops.





4 Those who forsake instruction praise the wicked,

but those who heed it resist them.





5 Evildoers do not understand what is right,

but those who seek the Lord understand it fully.





6 Better the poor whose walk is blameless

than the rich whose ways are perverse.





7 A discerning son heeds instruction,

but a companion of gluttons disgraces his father.





8 Whoever increases wealth by taking interest or profit from the poor

amasses it for another, who will be kind to the poor.





9 If anyone turns a deaf ear to my instruction,

even their prayers are detestable.





10 Whoever leads the upright along an evil path

will fall into their own trap,

but the blameless will receive a good inheritance.





As you saw from this morning [THE LIGHTNING ⚡☼ AND THE SUN [CLIPPED BY CDNEWS]], the waterhead known as Night Nation Review [NNR] DOESN'T BELIEVE IN POWER WIELDED IN THE SHADOWS





If NNR doesn't see it; IT DOESN'T EXIST





Letting the video speak for itself - be sure to look at the thumbnail





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tpb1f





Bobbing for Papals Thursday

https://rumble.com/v6t56l7-bobbing-for-papals-thursday.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Mothers Day Saturday

https://rumble.com/v6t7a1b-mothers-day-saturday.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Mothers Day (American Version)

https://rumble.com/v6t95ir-mothers-day-american-version.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





EPISTEMIC CLOSURE ✅





https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/504460638/#504470295