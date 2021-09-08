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Dr Peter McCullough Talks about Immunity, Pfizer's Failure and VAERS
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200 views • September 08, 2021
Mike Ryan of Asia Pacific Today talks with Dr Peter McCullough on a variety of subjects from VAERS, to Myocarditis in younger patients as an adverse event and provides some good data on immunity
Credit Mike Ryan, Asia Pacific Today and Dr Peter McCullough
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
Credit Mike Ryan, Asia Pacific Today and Dr Peter McCullough
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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