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Jesus Implied That Moses Wrote the Torah, Not God
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92 views • December 03, 2021
Jesus said that Moses inserted his own opinion into the Torah in contradiction to God's law. If Jesus believe that Moses wrote part of the Torah, then what does that say about the REST of the Torah. Stop trying to use Jesus to prop up the Torah.
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