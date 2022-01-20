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Endemic Covid.
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511 views • January 20, 2022
U.K and Canadian governments have gotten the message from the people ..... STOP this LIE or we will Remove you.
Canada will reopen next week and will eventually follow the British lead. There is NO Stopping this now. Politicians know they will be held accountable.
They are trying to get out of this mess as fast as they can.
After millions of Covid19 vaccine deaths, the politicians are running scared for their lives as the Hague World Criminal Court begins proceedings into the Covid Genocide.
Canada will reopen next week and will eventually follow the British lead. There is NO Stopping this now. Politicians know they will be held accountable.
They are trying to get out of this mess as fast as they can.
After millions of Covid19 vaccine deaths, the politicians are running scared for their lives as the Hague World Criminal Court begins proceedings into the Covid Genocide.
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