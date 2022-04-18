© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof That Jesuits Were Behind The Covid-19 Pandemic
Follow
0
Share
Report
124 views • April 18, 2022
This video is another older one, which was removed from YouTube.
Here is a link to the Video where Ian Paisley reads the Jesuit oath:
https://youtu.be/U20IJM5xWag
Here is a link to the video on the history of the Jesuits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoYzSZ7tVhs
I do not have a link to my video called, "Total Papal Control of the 2016 Election". That video was taken down from YouTube, and is no longer available online.
Here is my website: www.kingjamesvideoministries.com
Here is a link to the Video where Ian Paisley reads the Jesuit oath:
https://youtu.be/U20IJM5xWag
Here is a link to the video on the history of the Jesuits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoYzSZ7tVhs
I do not have a link to my video called, "Total Papal Control of the 2016 Election". That video was taken down from YouTube, and is no longer available online.
Here is my website: www.kingjamesvideoministries.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.