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RiseUpNH 3/23/21 Webinar: Know Your Rights (Masks, CoVax etc)
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101 views • March 24, 2021
A discussion of what regular folks can do in the face of the pressure to take the COVID vaccines. Covers some basic rights, communication strategies, and touches on some legal avenues. Panelists: Rebecca Montrone, Laura Condon (NH Representative for the National Vaccine Information Center); Rie Beckett, Dr. Gene Clerkin, and John-Michael Dumais. More information: https://riseupnh.org/rights/
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