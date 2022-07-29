TESTIMONIES ON THE VAX ATTACKS (ANTONIA - THROMBOCYTOPENIA, DIPOPLY, PARESIS)

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(world orders review)================
WE NEED YOUR TESTIMONY on the VAX ATTACKS (LaQuintaColumna)
ENG SUBS 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #01 (Antonia - Thrombocytopenia, Dipoply, Paresis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nz9mwA8Bkxhf/ [SHARE]
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - If you have been a victim of covid "vaccines" and have had any serious adverse effects or the loss of a loved one, we need your audiovisual testimony (video) to make it known to the world. It will be translated into several languages and will raise awareness in order to save other people's lives from this genocide.
If you are interested in helping other people with your video testimony, you can contact us by email:
🗳 Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/WE-NEED-YOUR-TESTIMONY:7
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* (La Quinta Columna) On The PURPOSES of VACCINATION
EUGENICS, DEPOPULATION, BEHAVIOR CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/
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tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/