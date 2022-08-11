⁣About the 'Sun's Rays'.....

https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY To me, these two things cannot both be true. 1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.

ANNNND> 2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21) but test everything; hold fast what is good. http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm OPERATION FISH BOWL https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND] https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268 WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM] https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8 Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING] https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY... https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY To me, these two things cannot both be true. 1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually. ANNNND> 2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21) but test everything; hold fast what is good. http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm OPERATION FISH BOWL https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND] https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268 WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM] https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8 Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING] https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY