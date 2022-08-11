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⁣About the 'Sun's Rays'.....
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79 views • August 11, 2022

⁣About the 'Sun's Rays'..... 

 https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY  To me, these two things cannot both be true.    1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.  

  ANNNND&gt;    2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel  “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)  but test everything; hold fast what is good.  http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm  OPERATION FISH BOWL  https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk  Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND]  https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268  WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM]  https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8  Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING]  https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY...  https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY  To me, these two things cannot both be true.    1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.    ANNNND&gt;    2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel  “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)  but test everything; hold fast what is good.  http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm  OPERATION FISH BOWL  https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk  Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND]  https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268  WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM]  https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8  Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING]  https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY

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