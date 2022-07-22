Live With Dr. Robert O. Young - July 22nd, 2022

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Dr. Robert O. Young is an American naturopathic practitioner and author of alternative medicine books promoting an alkaline diet. His most popular works are the "pH Miracle" series of books, which outline his beliefs about holistic healing.
Dr. Young's Website:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
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