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The Core Values that Unite the White Race: Part 1: The Truth
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15 views • March 08, 2020
I discuss the value that crops up again and again everywhere among whites, The Truth. I discuss Christianity as "The Truth" and belief versus reality and how I think it will play out.
My view is that our highest "God" is the "God of the Truth", this is the most universal value among whites.
It is also NOT a value that other races take anywhere nearly as seriously as we do.
My view is that our highest "God" is the "God of the Truth", this is the most universal value among whites.
It is also NOT a value that other races take anywhere nearly as seriously as we do.
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