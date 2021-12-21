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FBI Plot On America's Capitol Exposed
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0 view • December 21, 2021
FBI informants plot and carry out the storming of the capitol.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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Video Clips:
04:01 Video of Ray Epps
https://rumble.com/vr4gs3-we-must-bring-the-national-security-state-to-heel.html
00:08 Major Entrapment Event And Biggest Scandal In American History
https://rumble.com/vr4hyv-major-entrapment-event-and-biggest-scandal-in-american-history.html
10:12 The Next Step is getting one of these people to tell the truth.
https://rumble.com/vr4hyv-major-entrapment-event-and-biggest-scandal-in-american-history.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
Video Clips:
04:01 Video of Ray Epps
https://rumble.com/vr4gs3-we-must-bring-the-national-security-state-to-heel.html
00:08 Major Entrapment Event And Biggest Scandal In American History
https://rumble.com/vr4hyv-major-entrapment-event-and-biggest-scandal-in-american-history.html
10:12 The Next Step is getting one of these people to tell the truth.
https://rumble.com/vr4hyv-major-entrapment-event-and-biggest-scandal-in-american-history.html
Keywords
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