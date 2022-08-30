Ashli Babbitt's Mom SPEAKS OUT: Terrorized by The US Government, What REALLY Happened on J6?

Ashli Babbitt's mom, Micki Witthoeft along with her business partner and fellow patriot, Randy Ireland join the show to expose what really happened on J-6. Micki's daughter was murdered in cold blood, and patriots are forced to suffer inside the DC Gulags.

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