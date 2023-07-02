Reports Of Mass Shooting In Baltimore, Maryland - CBSNews
At least 4 dead and 25 wounded. Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in the Norrisville, according to authorities.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Scott Road a few minutes after 10 p.m., deputies said.
Deputies have a suspect in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/two-people-shot-suspect-detained-in-northern-part-harford-county/
