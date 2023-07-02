Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reports Of Mass Shooting In Baltimore, Maryland - CBSNews
channel image
Puretrauma357
1501 Subscribers
94 views
Published Yesterday

Reports Of Mass Shooting In Baltimore, Maryland - CBSNews


At least 4 dead and 25 wounded. Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in the Norrisville, according to authorities.


The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Scott Road a few minutes after 10 p.m., deputies said.


Deputies have a suspect in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.


SOURCE;

https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/two-people-shot-suspect-detained-in-northern-part-harford-county/

Keywords
shootingreports of massin baltimoremaryland - cbsnews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket