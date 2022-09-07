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The continued demise and planned destruction of the American economy – No more Trade/Petro-Dollars
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80 views • September 07, 2022
Dropping The Dollar - More Countries Joining BRICS . - .
Trust in dollar gone – Putin . - .
Russia is gradually moving away from ‘unreliable’ currencies . - .
https://www.rt.com/business/562334-trust-in-dollar-gone-putin/ . - .
Russia is gradually moving away from ‘unreliable’ currencies . - .
https://www.rt.com/business/562334-trust-in-dollar-gone-putin/ . - .
. . .
‘Doctor Doom’ predicts historic market crash in US . - .
Renowned economist Nouriel Roubini Issues a warning as the Fed tries to curb soaring inflation . - .
https://www.rt.com/business/562080-dr-doom-roubini-us-crash/
Renowned economist Nouriel Roubini Issues a warning as the Fed tries to curb soaring inflation . - .
https://www.rt.com/business/562080-dr-doom-roubini-us-crash/
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