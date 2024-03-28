RT
March 28, 2024
An unusual sandstorm struck Russia’s Amur region from China and Mongolia, giving the air some orangey tints.
Residents will have to endure bizarre conditions for a few more days, while health experts have advised to take care of their eyes amid the sandy winds.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://x.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4m15g6-dune-russian-edition-amur-region-rocked-by-orange-sandstorm.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.