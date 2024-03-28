Create New Account
Dune: Russian edition | Amur region rocked by orange sandstorm
Published 16 hours ago

RT


March 28, 2024


An unusual sandstorm struck Russia’s Amur region from China and Mongolia, giving the air some orangey tints.


Residents will have to endure bizarre conditions for a few more days, while health experts have advised to take care of their eyes amid the sandy winds.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4m15g6-dune-russian-edition-amur-region-rocked-by-orange-sandstorm.html

russiartsandstormduneamurorange skies

