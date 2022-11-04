NEW WORLD SYSTEM -PART 1

Shared by Lucia on June 22/2022





Dear brothers and sisters, i don't normally ask this, but please share this video. It's important for all those who would listen to have the opportunity to know where we are at. Thank you and God bless you!





If you have a specific need, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]





Link to Part 1, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b03f6b07-93bc-4280-a1b5-8fa58f9ab379





For a copy of this transcript, please refer to this link, https://444prophecynews.com/new-world-system-nws-part-1-my-hiding-place/. Thank you.





--------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

