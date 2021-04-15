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UPLOAD INTEL DROP FROM A TI. G-IFIT NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY ME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA
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50 views • April 15, 2021
18/4/21 G-BBSA BUZZES ME UNSAFE FLY CAA REPORT 7530, UNDER THE RADAR 5G SURVIELLANCE GANG STALKING
17/4/21 G-BTAW (TREVOR JOHN PARISH) BUZZES ME WHEN I ARRIVE ASHINGTON AGAIN WHEN I ARRIVE HOME 5G AIR STALKING UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 7522, 7523.
G-BOJZ NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME AGAIN, UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7524.
16/4/21 G-AWOT UNSAFE FLY OVER MY HOME 30M ALT CAA REPORT 7510 PERP PLUMMETS DOWN THEN GAINS ALT. G-BDUL (LIAM MCCLELLAND) UNSAFE FLY MY HOME CAA REPORT 7511.
15/4/21 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7503. G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7507. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 881038
BOJO IS FINISHED
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Q3lFMUA
An act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689.
( An act only applies to actors on stage )
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
NPAS AR GANG STALERS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
MORE GANG STALKING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/623dcf94-effb-4597-b1c4-ac00aa28200f
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
TERRORISM
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
NPAS AIR STALKING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/national-police-air-services-sky-demons_6Oaxp6WRPoqcyZM.html
NPAS TERRORISTS
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
17/4/21 G-BTAW (TREVOR JOHN PARISH) BUZZES ME WHEN I ARRIVE ASHINGTON AGAIN WHEN I ARRIVE HOME 5G AIR STALKING UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 7522, 7523.
G-BOJZ NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME AGAIN, UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7524.
16/4/21 G-AWOT UNSAFE FLY OVER MY HOME 30M ALT CAA REPORT 7510 PERP PLUMMETS DOWN THEN GAINS ALT. G-BDUL (LIAM MCCLELLAND) UNSAFE FLY MY HOME CAA REPORT 7511.
15/4/21 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7503. G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7507. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 881038
BOJO IS FINISHED
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Q3lFMUA
An act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689.
( An act only applies to actors on stage )
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
NPAS AR GANG STALERS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
MORE GANG STALKING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/623dcf94-effb-4597-b1c4-ac00aa28200f
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
TERRORISM
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
NPAS AIR STALKING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/national-police-air-services-sky-demons_6Oaxp6WRPoqcyZM.html
NPAS TERRORISTS
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
Keywords
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