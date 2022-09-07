BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Monoatomic Gold is NOT a Biohack, Beating Youtube Addiction & More 🎙️ September Biohacking Q&A #17
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
164 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • September 07, 2022

As September catches a chill, in this classic Q&A, I answer your Biohacking and lifehacking questions. From how to manage a YouTube addiction, the sorry state of the Kratom biz, to Biohacking in India, and Monoatomic Gold (AKA: Ormus) - something that you may have heard some pretty fantastic claims about!


9:51 Addicted to YouTube?

17:02 Any updates on Kratom

23:24 Is Piracetam just a short-term smart drug?

25:45 Stacking Aniracetam and Adderall

27:25 How to focus for 10 - 12 hours

33:57 Alpha GPC for Alzheimer's

37:38 What about Huperzine, SKQ1, or Monoatomic Gold


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking Questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthyoutubeaddictionpodcastalzheimerskratompiracetamlifehackscholineskq1huperzinelimitless mindsetalpha gpcmonoatomic goldaniracetam vs adderallnootropics india
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
Just 5 minutes of brisk walking can sharpen your brain, study finds

Just 5 minutes of brisk walking can sharpen your brain, study finds

Willow Tohi
Pentagon, HHS Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccines and Military Deaths

Pentagon, HHS Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccines and Military Deaths

Belle Carter
Institute for Natural Medicine Recommends Natural Remedies for Bloating

Institute for Natural Medicine Recommends Natural Remedies for Bloating

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: The ancient &#8220;genomic fortress&#8221; hidden in green powder

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: The ancient “genomic fortress” hidden in green powder

Belle Carter
Aerobic Exercise Linked to Improved Executive Function After Menopause, Study Finds

Aerobic Exercise Linked to Improved Executive Function After Menopause, Study Finds

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy