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STEW PETERS WITH DEANNA LORRAINE - PLASTIC BAG PUT OVER TEEN COVID PATIENT'S HEAD AT TX HOSPITAL
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50 views • October 19, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
A 17-year-old girl was abused by hospital staff and had a plastic bag placed over her head as what the staff and administrators called "standard procedure" in a Texas medical center.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
A 17-year-old girl was abused by hospital staff and had a plastic bag placed over her head as what the staff and administrators called "standard procedure" in a Texas medical center.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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