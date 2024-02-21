Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Disease X always was XMRV!
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
65 Subscribers
50 views
Published 19 hours ago

"... So, that's our 2009 paper, it was Project X on my computer file. Disease X is about the X chromosome because where does your virome do its work ... ah! the on-off switches of your genes..."

Full interview: https://robertscottbell.com/a-sunday-conversation-with-dr-judy-mikovits/

Keywords
healthxmrvdiseasex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket