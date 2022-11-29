Trump Issues Urgent Warning Exposing the “Political Hitman” Sent To Take Him Out For Good

President Trump has been under attack since he announced his run for the White House back in 2015. And the attacks keep intensifying culminating with the recent raid on his mar-a-lago home. You and I know Trump is a fighter and now he’s exposing the “Political Hitman” who was just assigned to take him out for good.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.