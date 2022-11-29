Create New Account
Trump Issues Urgent Warning Exposing the “Political Hitman” Sent To Take Him Out For Good
Published 21 hours ago

President Trump has been under attack since he announced his run for the White House back in 2015. And the attacks keep intensifying culminating with the recent raid on his mar-a-lago home. You and I know Trump is a fighter and now he’s exposing the “Political Hitman” who was just assigned to take him out for good.

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsmar a lagounder attackpolitical hitman

