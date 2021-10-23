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Mag.a. Monika Donner - Buchbesprechung - Vortrag in Klagenfurt [Teil 1/3]
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10 views • October 23, 2021
Über die Autorin:
Mag.a Monika Donner wurde 1971 in Linz geboren. Sie ist Juristin, diplomierte Lebensberaterin, wissenschaftliche Leiterin des Instituts für freie Forschung und Förderung der Menschenrechte (IFM) und Leiterin der Akademie für strategische Bildung (Monithor). Hauptberuflich ist sie Ministerialrätin im österr. Verteidigungsministerium (BMLV).
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Mag.a Monika Donner wurde 1971 in Linz geboren. Sie ist Juristin, diplomierte Lebensberaterin, wissenschaftliche Leiterin des Instituts für freie Forschung und Förderung der Menschenrechte (IFM) und Leiterin der Akademie für strategische Bildung (Monithor). Hauptberuflich ist sie Ministerialrätin im österr. Verteidigungsministerium (BMLV).
________________________________________________________
Kennst du schon UPENDO.tv?
UPENDO.tv
INFORM!EREN - SELBST & STÄNDIG
https://www.upendo.tv
__________________________________________________________________
Videoproduktion:
Verein
studio UPENDO.tv
DEINE INTUIT!ON - UNSERE PRODUKTION
ZVR-Zahl: 1032273375
Anfragen bitte auf: [email protected]
events UPENDO.tv
KOMME ! ERLEBE & ERKENNE
Anfragen bitte auf: [email protected]
__________________________________________________________________
Spenden bitte unter Spendenkonto:
Verein studio UPENDO.tv
IBAN: AT69 3900 0000 0254 7727
BIC: RZKTAT2K
PayPal:
[email protected]
Bitcoin BTC: 33XqznZu4psvTXKL4X6xWBuBFthMPFSqtK
Ethereum ETH:0x2595c7c848f59d623594b2abaa249e09d775b066
Litecoin LTC: 3E2h5ZQ7TtCN1nzvgTkHfUwZXhoFx5e6F2
DASH DASH: XtQb7QKoaFX24hKzo1GGxB8KGUCkkKuYiq
VIELEN DANK FÜR DEINE SPENDE!
__________________________________________________________________
https://www.upendo.tv
https://studio.upendo.tv
https://events.upendo.tv
https://ppv.upendo.tv
https://shop.upendo.tv
https://www.facebook.com/UPENDOtv
https://www.twitter.com/UPENDOtv
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https://www.minds.com/UPENDOtv
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Fragen, Wünsche oder Anregungen bitte an: [email protected]
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